Midges Swarm Browns in Cleveland Ahead of Guardians-Yankees Series

The bugs have helped out Cleveland sports in the past

By Max Molski

FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out.

Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion.

While they may seem like a nuisance, midges have helped Cleveland sports in the past.

Midges swarmed Progressive Field on Oct. 5, 2007, during Game 2 of the ALDS between Cleveland and the New York Yankees. Players and umpires used bug spray, but the midges were too overpowering. Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain lost command as Cleveland plated the tying run in the bottom of the eight inning en route to an extra-innings win.

It just so happens that Cleveland will be facing the Yankees once again this week. Oscar Gonzalez blasted a walk-off home run – in extra innings – against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday to send the Guardians to the ALDS, setting up a matchup with the Bronx Bombers.

That series begins Tuesday in New York, so we’ll have to see if the midges hang around for Saturday, Oct. 15, when the series shifts to Cleveland.

