Athletic events at Michigan State University have been canceled for the next 48 hours after a fatal shooting at the campus Monday night.

University police confirmed that three students were killed and five others are in critical condition after the shooter opened fire at approximately 8:18 p.m. at Berkey Hall, an academic building on campus, and then MSU Union, a popular spot for students to eat and study.

Several victims suffered life-threatening injuries and remain at Sparrow Hospital, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, who shot himself miles away from campus. Police said that McRae has no affiliation with MSU.

"We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," Rozman said. "That is part of our ongoing investigation."

Photos released by police described him as "a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim."

Sporting events that have been canceled at the university include the men’s basketball team hosting Minnesota on Wednesday night. The men's tennis team was set to host Drake on Wednesday, as well. It is unclear if these games will be rescheduled at a later date.

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yqRLqMkyUL — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

The women’s basketball team is scheduled to play at Purdue on Wednesday, but it is unknown how that game will be impacted. The team is scheduled to return home against Maryland on Saturday. Later on Saturday, the Spartans men’s basketball team is scheduled to square off against rival Michigan on the road in Ann Arbor.

Rozman said that the two-day window of cancellations is "subject to change."

The university announced on Tuesday that classes are canceled until Monday, Feb. 20.

"This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight, but we have remained laser focused on the safety of our campus, our students and the surrounding community," Rozman said during a press conference Monday. "We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus, while we realize that there [will be] so much healing that will need to take place after this."

Names of the victims are expected to be released later Tuesday, officials said.