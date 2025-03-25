Mets unveil ‘5-Boro Mascot Race' for 2025 home games at Citi Field

Following in the footsteps of the Nationals' presidents race and the Brewers' sausages race, the New York Mets have unveiled the "The 5-Boro Mascot Race."
The mascot race will take place at every home game and feature a mascot representing each of New York City's five boroughs.
The mascots include:
- A subway car: Queens
- A slice of pizza: Brooklyn
- A ferry: Staten Island
- A skyscraper: Manhattan
- A giraffe: Bronx
The mascot race was unveiled on Tuesday at the Mets' event showcasing what's new at Citi Field for the upcoming season.
The race will take place in the third inning of home games.
There's a lot of excitement and anticipation about the Mets' this season following the team's signing of free agent superstar Juan Soto for a record $765 million contract.