Mets to Honor Tom Seaver with 41 Patch on Sleeves for 2021 Season

The Mets will pay tribute to the Hall of Fame pitcher by putting his number on the right sleeves of their uniforms

The New York Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a “41” patch on their home and away jerseys this season.

The Mets announced Monday they’ll pay tribute to the Hall of Fame pitcher by putting his number on the right sleeves of their uniforms.

Seaver died Aug. 31 at age 75.

The right-hander is the Mets career leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He earned three Cy Young Awards during his 12 seasons with New York and pitched the Mets to their first World Series championship in 1969.

Seaver also played for Cincinnati, the Chicago White Sox and Boston in a 20-year career. Overall, he had 311 wins, a 2.86 ERA and struck out 3,640.

The sports world continues to mourn the loss of Mets legend Tom Seaver, who passed away on Monday due to complications with dementia and COVID-19. Today in New York's Michael Gargiulo is here with New York sportscaster Budd Mishkin to talk about the legacy of Seaver and the impact he had on not only the Mets franchise, but the entire city

The Mets retired his number in 1988 and he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

In 2019, the Mets changed the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way. The team plans to unveil a Seaver statue at the ballpark this year.

