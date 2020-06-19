New York Mets

Mets Sign Son of Queens, Long Island Congressman to Minor League Contract

The congressman's district ends just a short distance from Citi Field, where his son could one day potentially be playing for the Amazins

Boston College outfielder Joe Suozzi, whose father is a congressman representing parts of Queens and Long Island, has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets that includes a $20,000 signing bonus.

The Eagles made the announcement. The Mets said they plan to announce all their amateur signings simultaneously at a later date.

He hit .414 with 14 runs and 16 RBIs and had a 14-game hitting streak in a season shortened to 15 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suozzi was an economics major at B.C. and received a degree last month. He was bypassed in last week’s amateur draft, and he got the maximum bonus allowed this year for a non-drafted player residing in the U.S., Canada or Puerto Rico.

Thomas Suozzi was elected to congress in November 2016. He is a former Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove.

