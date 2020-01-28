Mets

Mets Sign Former All-Star Utility Infielder to Minor League Deal

The 2016 All-Star homered in the 2018 World Series opener, and will report to big league spring training with the Amazins'

BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 04: Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on August 4, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Eduardo Núñez is back in New York, this time with the Mets.

New York said Tuesday the former All-Star infielder has agreed to a minor league contract and will report to big league spring training.

Nunez, 32, has a .276 average with 58 homers, 309 RBIs and 141 steals in 10 big league seasons with the New York Yankees (2010-13), Minnesota (2014-16), San Francisco (2016-17) and Boston (2017-19). He was an All-Star in 2016 and homered in the 2018 World Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York also announced the minor league deal it agreed to last week to retain backup catcher René Rivera and also a minor league contract with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez. They will report to major league spring training.

The 29-year-old Ramírez is 32-39 with three saves and a 4.40 ERA in 92 starts and 101 relief appearances for Seattle (2012-14, 2017-18), Tampa Bay (2015-17) and Boston (2019).

In other Mets news, New York said right-hander Ron Darling, left-hander Jon Matlack and infielder Edgardo Alfonzo will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame before a game against Pittsburgh on May 17. Pitcher Al Jackson, who died last August, will be honored with the Mets Hall of Fame Achievement Award.

