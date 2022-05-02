New York Mets

Mets Part Ways With Robinson Cano

Robinson Cano was one of the game's great stars during his stint with the Yankees, but doping suspensions later marred his career

The New York Mets designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday, parting ways with a former All-Star whose career has been tainted by performance-enhancing drugs.

There had been speculation the Mets might let Cano go Monday, given MLB's deadline to reduce rosters to 26 players.

The Mets acquired Cano from Seattle in late 2018, following his first suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. His first season at Citi Field in 2019 was shortened by injuries, though he rebounded in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Cano then missed the entire 2021 season after a second doping suspension.

In his comeback this year, he has played sparingly, appearing in 12 games with just eight hits and one home run -- but 11 strikeouts.

Since entering the big leagues in 2005, Cano racked up a laundry list of awards, including eight All-Star Game appearances, two Gold Gloves, five Silver Slugger awards and a Home Run Derby victory.

But almost all of those honors came during his stint with the Yankees, before Cano signed with Seattle in 2014.

