Mets Part Ways With Robinson Cano

The New York Mets designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday, parting ways with a former All-Star whose career has been tainted by performance-enhancing drugs.

There had been speculation the Mets might let Cano go Monday, given MLB's deadline to reduce rosters to 26 players.

RHP Yoan López has been optioned to Triple-A following last night’s game and today infielder Robinson Canó has been designated for assignment, bringing the roster to 26 players. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 2, 2022

The Mets acquired Cano from Seattle in late 2018, following his first suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. His first season at Citi Field in 2019 was shortened by injuries, though he rebounded in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cano then missed the entire 2021 season after a second doping suspension.

In his comeback this year, he has played sparingly, appearing in 12 games with just eight hits and one home run -- but 11 strikeouts.

Since entering the big leagues in 2005, Cano racked up a laundry list of awards, including eight All-Star Game appearances, two Gold Gloves, five Silver Slugger awards and a Home Run Derby victory.

But almost all of those honors came during his stint with the Yankees, before Cano signed with Seattle in 2014.