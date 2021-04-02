New York Mets

Mets-Nationals Series Postponed Due to COVID

Thursday's opener was postponed after the Nationals had at least five players who were due to miss the game because of positive tests or quarantine

The New York Mets' season-opening series at the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to COVID issues on the Nationals' side.

The scrapping of the whole series follows a late decision to put off Thursday's season opener. MLB.com reported that at least five Nationals players would miss the game due to either a positive test or quarantine.

Thursday's Opening Day was set to mark most teams' return to their stadiums with fans following last year's pandemic-shortened, closed-door campaign.

The Mets had been scheduled to play three games over four days in Washington before traveling to Philadelphia for three games, ahead of their April 8 home opener with the Marlins.

The Yankee's and Met's are preparing for opening day next week, John Chandler reports.

