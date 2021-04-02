Mets-Nationals Series Postponed Due to COVID

The New York Mets' season-opening series at the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to COVID issues on the Nationals' side.

The scrapping of the whole series follows a late decision to put off Thursday's season opener. MLB.com reported that at least five Nationals players would miss the game due to either a positive test or quarantine.

Thursday's Opening Day was set to mark most teams' return to their stadiums with fans following last year's pandemic-shortened, closed-door campaign.

The Mets had been scheduled to play three games over four days in Washington before traveling to Philadelphia for three games, ahead of their April 8 home opener with the Marlins.

The Yankee's and Met's are preparing for opening day next week, John Chandler reports.