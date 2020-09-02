Mets Legend Tom Seaver Dies at 75

Tom Seaver, considered to be the greatest Mets player of all time and one of the best pitchers in the history of the game who led the Amazins' to the improbable 1969 World Series title, died Wednesday. He was 75.

Seaver was a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a 12-time All-Star, who spent the first 12 years of his career with the Mets. Of his 311 career victories, 198 of them came with the Mets.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that Seaver "was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime. He was synonymous with the New York Mets and their unforgettable 1969 season. After their improbable World Series Championship, Tom became a household name to baseball fans – a responsibility he carried out with distinction throughout his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Tom’s family, his admirers throughout our game, Mets fans, and the many people he touched.”

"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," said his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne. "We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you."

Seaver joined the Mets as a 22-year-old in 1967, winning the Rookie of the Year award. Two years later, he won his first Cy Young award, leading the team with 25 wins en route to the World Series title.

He was an All-Star in each of his fist seven seasons with the team. He would later go on to play with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

Seaver was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.