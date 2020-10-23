Mayors of Big Ten Cities Voice COVID-19 Concerns as College Football Kicks Off

The Big Ten says it’s ready to play some football this weekend, but the mayors of the college towns where these teams are based have “humbly” requested in an open letter to conference officials that they take measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19, NBC News reports.

“We know the history of football games within our cities,” the mayors wrote. “They generate a lot of activity, social gatherings and consumption of alcohol. These activities within our communities have also been associated with an increased spread of COVID-19.”

The mayors asked that officials of the Big Ten Conference, which actually has 14 universities such as Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin, reference coronavirus positivity rates from local communities in making decisions on whether to hold practices and games, and to try to schedule them earlier in the day as evening or late afternoon start times "are associated with increased activity.”

NBC News has reached out to the Big Ten for a response to the mayors.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

A Wisconsin football coach was fired after officials say he attended a scrimmage game knowing that he may have been positive for COVID-19.