Formula One

Max Verstappen wins 10 races in a row, breaking Formula 1 record

Verstappen eclipsed a record set in 2013 by fellow Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel.

ANP via Getty Images

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen made history Sunday with a 10th consecutive win, continuing a season of extraordinary dominance with a victory in the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, driving for Red Bull Racing, broke a record of nine wins in a row that first set 10 years ago by Sebastian Vettel, who won four world championships, also driving for the Red Bull team.

“I never would have believed that was possible," he said in a post-race interview. "But we had to work for it today, so that made it definitely a lot more fun.”

Verstappen, 25, who matched Vettel’s record last week by winning his home race in the Netherlands, is on course to win his third world championship this year.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Verstappen has won 12 of the 14 races this season, while his Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez has won the two others. No team has ever won every race in a Formula 1 season.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Formula One
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us