Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-time Passing Yards List

“Matty Ice” is holding back for no one this Sunday.

History was made when the Colts took on the Jaguars in Week 6 as Indianapolis’ QB Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins’ QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list.

Matt Ryan passes Dan Marino on the all-time passing yards list 👏



📺: #JAXvsIND on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/8OM0dwv0tB pic.twitter.com/CGK4ssvopf — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

The 37-year-old quarterback threw the ball 37 times in the first half, which is the most since Peyton Manning did so nine years ago in 2013.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ryan now sits at the seventh all-time spot on the most passing yards in NFL history list with 61,375 after his throw to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

He is the second Colts quarterback to pass Dan Marino on the all-time passing yards list in the past three seasons, following Philip Rivers in 2020.

Ryan has completed 26 of 37 for 232 yards and a touchdown so far. With two minutes left in the game, the Jaguars lead 27-26.