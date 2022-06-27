Marin Cilic Withdraws from Wimbledon Due to COVID-19

Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Marin Cilic announced the news on Twitter on Monday and said will be replaced in the draw by 123rd-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Borges lost during qualifying for Wimbledon. Now he will face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in the first round of the main draw on Tuesday.

Cilic was coming off a semifinal run at the French Open earlier this month. That made him the fifth active man to complete a full set of semifinal appearances at all four major tournaments, joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.