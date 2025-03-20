March Madness

What time does March Madness start today? How to watch NCAA games live

The women's first round starts tomorrow, and the men get underway today, starting at 12:15 p.m. ET. Here's the schedule and how to watch live

By Eric Mullin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One of the most hectic days in college basketball is here as the first round of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament gets underway. A total of 16 men's games will tip off over the span of roughly 12 hours Thursday.

The first game tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET.

The women's First Four, meanwhile, will conclude with two games ahead of the start of the first round on Friday.

So, which matchups are taking place and when will the games start? Here's how to watch Thursday's NCAA Tournament action:

March Madness men's schedule for Thursday: Where to watch

Men's March Madness games will air across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. CBS broadcasts can be streamed on Paramount+, while TNT, TBS and truTV broadcasts are available to stream on Max. All games can also be streamed on March Madness Live.

Here's a full look at Thursday's men's NCAA Tournament schedule:

When does women's NCAA tournament start?

Women's NCAA Tournament action will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Here's how to watch the final two women's First Four games, with the first round starting on Friday:

  • No. 11 Columbia vs. No. 11 Washington: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • No. 16 High Point vs. No. 16 William & Mary: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

