Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink shares heartbreaking message after tearing ACL

"This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger," Brink shared on social media.

By Julia Elbaba

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink shared a heartbreaking message on social media after sustaining an ACL injury that will sideline her for the rest of the WNBA season and the Paris Olympics.

Brink, who was selected to play on the U.S. 3x3 women's basketball team, suffered a torn ACL Tuesday night during the team's loss to the Connecticut Sun

Needless to say, Brink's heart was shattered.

"You never think it will happen to you," Brink said in her social media post. "And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger."

Brink, a 6-foot-4 forward from Stanford who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft — behind the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark — tried to stay positive about the unfortunate situation.

"I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it," she added. "It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later.I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. 💜💛 #delayednotdenied."

The 22-year-old Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in her first season for Los Angeles (4-11). She's tied with A'ja Wilson for the second-most blocks in the WNBA.

WNBA star Cameron Brink has been making headlines for her pregame outfits. The Sparks rookie, who will also be making her Olympic debut, describes her personal style and what we can expect to see from her fashion-wise in Paris with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.

