NBA

Longtime Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler dies at 62

The Trail Blazers said Wheeler, affectionately called Wheels, passed away on Friday following a long illness.

By The Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies on November 5, 2015.
Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers

Former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler, the radio voice of the team from 1998-2019, has died. He was 62.

The Trail Blazers said Wheeler, affectionately called Wheels, passed away on Friday following a long illness.

Wheeler had stints with the Sacramento Kings, the Seattle SuperSonics and the Chicago Bulls before his 21 seasons in Portland.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Known for the exclamation “Boom shakalaka!" Wheeler was named Oregon Sportscaster of the Year in 2007.

“His love for the game and passion for the Trail Blazers came through in every radio call, making each play a thrill for every listener tuning in,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBASports
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us