LeBron James Tweets Bronny, His Son, Is ‘Definitely Better' Than Some NBA Players

LeBron James seemingly isn’t wowed by the talent on display in the NBA.

So much so that the 38-year-old leveraged his thoughts as an opportunity to boost Bronny James, his son, who becomes draft-eligible in 2024.

James on Monday night took to Twitter to share his thoughts after saying he watched games via NBA League Pass. Here’s what the tweet read:

“Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. S*** lightweight hilarious [four sideways laughing emojis].”

Of course, it’s not clear who – or which players – LeBron is referring to, but the comment does line up with what the Los Angeles Lakers star has previously said about wanting to play with his son in the NBA before retiring.

Bronny, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard, currently is playing for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN has him as the No. 28-ranked prospect in its Top 100 rankings of the 2023 high school class, also grading him as a four-star recruit.