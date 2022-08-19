LeBron James, Dwayne Wade Team Up to Produce Documentary on 2008 ‘Redeem Team'

Flash and the King are reunited once more.

NBA legends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have joined forces again, but this time it’s off the court. The duo have come together as executive producers and stars of a Netflix documentary that will celebrate the 2008 Olympics U.S Men's Basketball team, affectionately known as the "Redeem Team," the streaming service announced Friday.

Netflix and the International Olympic Committee have collaborated with executive producers @DwyaneWade and @KingJames for The Redeem Team, a new documentary about the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing!



Premieres October 7

The documentary, which will premiere on Netflix this fall, will be the first time that the streaming company will collaborate with the International Olympic Committee.

“The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about,” Mark Parkman, GM Olympic Channel Services said in a statement on Friday. “This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

The documentary is said to be filled with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the 2008 Redeem Team players as well as coach Mike Krzyzewski. After falling to Argentina in the semifinals led to a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, the documentary will cover the U.S. team's bid for Gold in the 2008 Beijing Games.

The team, whose name is a spin off of the 1992 "Dream Team," beat Spain in the gold-medal game to claim Gold.

“I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — the Redeem Team!” Wade added.

Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, was captain of the 2008 team, which also included James, Wade, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, Tyshaun Prince, Michael Redd and Dwight Howard.

NBA players have already begun sharing their excitement for the upcoming film on social media.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said that he “can’t wait to lock in.”

Needed it yesterday. Can’t wait to lock in https://t.co/oU4CduOXfb — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 19, 2022

And James assured us that this would be “special.”

"The Redeem Team" is directed by Jon Weinbach who was a producer on Netflix's 2020 documentary series on Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, "The Last Dance."