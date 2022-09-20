Lambeau Field Experiencing ‘Double Charges' From Sunday Night's Bears Game

Fans from Lambeau Field seeing 'double charges' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you went to the Bears-Packers game on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, you may need to "discount double check" your bank account.

Some fans who attended Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are experiencing "double charges" to their cards if they purchased items at the stadium. Some are seeing multiple charges.

Other stadiums, like AmericanFamily Field of the Milwaukee Brewers, experienced similar issues over the weekend. The Packers and their payment partner, FreedomPay, are working through solutions to void the false transactions.

“FreedomPay is currently voiding all duplicate transactions before they are processed, and those transactions should be voided from each customers' account shortly,” the Packers said to NBC 15. “Fans who experience any ongoing issues in the next few days with their credit or debit card transactions from Sunday night’s game may contact GBPaymentSupport@delawarenorth.com.”

If you purchased something at Sunday's game, you should check your bank account for any improper transactions.