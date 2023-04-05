NBA

Lakers Make Goat Noises at LeBron James' Interview After Game-Winner Vs. Jazz

LeBron scored 37 points, including the eventual winning layup in overtime

By Sanjesh Singh

The NBA GOAT debate is clear to the Los Angeles Lakers' squad -- it's LeBron James.

Los Angeles has climbed the Western Conference standings in recent weeks and looked to defeat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday to continues its ascendance, until it capitulated in the second half.

Utah forced overtime after James missed a potential game-winning layup at the end of regulation, but he made up for it with the eventual winner with 27 seconds to go in extra time.

That capped off a 37-point performance from the 38-year-old, and his teammates had quite the way to applaud him: goat noises. As James spoke to the media in the locker room after the game, his teammates in the background made continuous bleats -- goat sounds -- via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Buha added that D'Angelo Russell, who came to the Lakers midseason via a trade from Minnesota, led the bleats, and it wasn't the first time they made the noises either. 

James' list of accomplishments speaks for itself, especially earlier in the season when he became the league's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record.

Now he's tasked with helping the Lakers make the playoffs after missing out last year. With three games to go in the regular season and the battle to avoid the play-in tournament also taking shape, there could be more bleats to come for James in the pivotal stretch.

