Lakers' Austin Reaves Ignites NBA Twitter With Half-Court Buzzer Beater

Reaves ignites NBA Twitter with half-court buzzer beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Austin Reaves set NBA Twitter on fire in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

With time running out in the second quarter, Klay Thompson shot an airball, which Donte DiVicenzo promptly rebounded. Reading the play, Anthony Davis blocked DiVicenzo's putback attempt to Reaves, who ran up the sideline and threw up a shot from 54 feet out, just beyond half-court.

The ball sailed through the air and hit nothing but net as clock expired, giving the Los Angeles Lakers a 10-point lead heading into halftime.

AUSTIN REAVES FROM HALFCOURT AT THE BUZZER 😱



WHAT A SHOT. LAKERS LEAD ON ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8ES5Kfv3cO — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2023

It was an unfortunate play for the Warriors, but NBA Twitter was just a little excited to see Reaves' shot fall.

Austin Reaves. Wow. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 13, 2023

AD BLOCK THEN AUSTIN REAVES BUZZER BEATER NAH DOG THAT WAS BEAUTIFUL — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 13, 2023

AUSTIN REAVES FROM HALF COURT



He is HIM



pic.twitter.com/uTGgW8m0oK — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) May 13, 2023

Austin Reaves after every bucket pic.twitter.com/mF9MlJHDwy — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 13, 2023

Dodger Stadium reacting to the Austin Reaves buzzer-beater and Lakers being up on the Warriors at halftime. pic.twitter.com/Zu1KiREe0b — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) May 13, 2023

AUSTIN REAVES CAN NOT BE STOPPED — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) May 13, 2023

We need to start a conversation pic.twitter.com/SlV0ZGczPh — Austin Reaves burner (@HoodiReaves) May 13, 2023

GIVE AUSTIN REAVES A MAX CONTRACT pic.twitter.com/mcNwymPUvf — Laker Facts (@LakerFacts) May 13, 2023

Reaves had nine points, three rebounds and three assists after the first half. Davis led all scorers with 19 points to lead all scorers after the first 24 minutes.

If the Warriors want to make their playoff run last longer, they have to try and stifle the Lakers' momentum somehow.