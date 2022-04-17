NBA Playoffs

Kyrie Irving Gives Middle Finger to Celtics Crowd Twice During Game 1

The former Celtic was booed mercilessly by the TD Garden crowd prior to tipoff of Sunday's playoff game

By Jake Levin

Meet Kyrie Irving's new paradigm, same as the old paradigm.

Days after the former Boston Celtics point guard said that he hoped fans could reflect on some of the highlights he left at TD Garden, Irving certainly created another memorable highlight for fans to remember when he appeared to flip his middle finger in the third quarter of Boston's postseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

You can watch the moment here.

For someone who's said he's moved on from his disappointing Celtics tenure, Irving continues to re-open the wound at seemingly every opportunity.

Irving was booed mercilessly prior to tipoff of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, a trend which is sure to continue for as long as this series goes ... and for as long as Irving continues to visit TD Garden as a visitor, be it for the Nets or another team down the line.

To Irving's credit, he had a performance for the ages otherwise in Game 1, dropping 39 points on 12 of 20 shooting on the Celtics. Still, it wasn't quite enough.

Irving had another bird-flipping incident during the game as well. In a video captured by a fan sitting courtside, Irving flashed both of his middle fingers behind his head to the heckling crowd.

