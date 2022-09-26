Shanahan: Refs missed critical offsides call on Jimmy G sack originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There are a number of reasons why the 49ers’ Week 3 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos resulted in a bizarre 11-10 loss at Empower Field at Mile High.

And Kyle Shanahan believes a potential missed offsides call right before a crucial sack of Jimmy Garoppolo might have played a role in the 49ers' demise.

“I just thought from where I was, I thought their three-technique jumped a couple plays before that on the big sack that set us back,” Shanahan told reporters after the loss. “That’s what we all saw from where I was at.”

Shanahan thought the Broncos were offsides on a key sack late in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/fcg96WFvZl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 26, 2022

Shanahan visibly was very upset with officials after 49ers running back Jeff Wilson eventually fumbled on the drive, essentially sealing the game.

His frustration stemmed from the possible missed offsides call that resulted in an untimely Garoppolo sack.

It was pretty clear that the refs missed the call, but that's not why the 49ers lost the game.

The offense was bad. Garoppolo struggled. Russell Wilson continues to haunt San Francisco.

Oh, and the 49ers went 1-for-10 on third down, and as 49ers tight end George Kittle said, "you can't really expect to win very many games" doing that.

It was an all-around very ugly loss for San Francisco, who fell to 1-2. But there's no reason to point fingers anymore as the 49ers get ready for another tough battle against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

