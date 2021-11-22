Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma's Extremely Large Pink Sweater Has Officially Broken the Internet

By Bijan Todd

Kyle Kuzma’s extremely large pink sweater has broken the internet originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Say what you will about Kyle Kuzma, but the man knows his way around an outfit.

The Wizards’ forward strolled into Capital One Arena for Washington’s duel with Charlotte on Monday night, wearing a sweater. A large sweater. A very large sweater. A very large PINK sweater.

Take a look, and promptly start reconsidering your wardrobe:

NBA Twitter, as it often does, gave its opinion on the matter. In just a few hours after Kuzma’s fit was revealed online, it got hundreds of thousands of reactions.

At the NBA combine back in 2017, Kuzma’s wingspan measured 7-feet-0.25-inches. Luckily, his sweater’s arm length is approximately 17-times that long.

Kyle Kuzma’s pregame fit isn’t the only thing that’s turned heads this season. Washington’s newest arrival has averaged 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds (a career-high) this season, heading into a matchup vs. Charlotte on Monday night. If he can continue being one of the Wizards’ most solid role players, the team’s chances of making a serious splash later in the season skyrocket.

