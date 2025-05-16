Knicks hosting watch party for Game 6 tonight outside Madison Square Garden

The Knicks are hosting a free watch party outside Madison Square Garden Friday night as they look to put away the Celtics and advance to their first Eastern Conference finals in decades.

The free and open-to-the-public event lets attendees participate in Knicks-themed activities prior to Game 6 at Fan Plaza, followed by a Watch Party Presented by Chase – a live viewing of the game on large outdoor screens amongst other fans. The plaza opens at 6 p.m. The watch party starts at 7:30 p.m.

Just head to Knicks Plaza at Plaza33, at 33rd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

When is Game 6 between the Celtics and Knicks?

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semis between the Knicks and Celtics will take place Friday, May 16.

What time is Game 6?

Game 6 will be at 8 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch Celtics Knicks on streaming?

You can watch Game 6 of the Celtics vs. Knicks streaming on Fubo.

Is Game 6 in Boston or New York?

The series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5.

Who is predicted to win? Game 6 odds

Odds via BetMGM as of Friday, May 16

Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-105), Celtics +2.5 (-115)

Total: Over 210.5 points (-105), Under 210.5 points (-115)

Moneyline: Knicks (-140), Celtics (+115)

When will the Eastern Conference Finals start?

The Eastern Conference finals will start on May 19 or 21.