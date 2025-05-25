Knicks-Pacers Game 3 tonight: Timing, channel, possible lineup changes, injury report

The New York Knicks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night in a crucial matchup for the Knicks.

The Knicks visit the Pacers in Indianapolis trailing 2-0 in the series after a shocking loss in overtime in Game 1, and then dropping Game 2 114-109 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Both teams stayed neck and neck throughout the first three quarters, with Indiana making a serious push late in the fourth. Indiana even took a 110-100 lead with a few minutes left, but New York brought life into the crowd with a run of its own.

However, the Knicks didn't have enough in the tank with limited bench options to turn to. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 39 points on an efficient 15 of 23 clip from the field. No other teammate scored more than 16 (Myles Turner).

Tyrese Haliburton, the star of Game 1 with his late heroics, logged 14 points on 5 of 16 shooting but compensated for it with 11 assists.

Jalen Brunson tried to put New York on his back with 36 points, but his solid 13 of 27 clip to go with 11 assists didn't move the needle at the right time.

Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns each added 20 points, but the latter rarely played in the fourth quarter despite it being a pivotal stretch.

It's the Knicks first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, but if they want to avoid a 3-0 deficit — a hole no NBA team has ever come back from — Game 3 proves pivotal. The winner of the Eastern Conference finals will play the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What time do the Knicks play tonight?

Game 3 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers is set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Knicks game on tonight?

The Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Conference finals will be available on TNT.

How do I stream the Knicks game tonight?

The Eastern Conference finals will be streaming on MAX from Warner Bros. Discovery with a subscription.

Where is Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals being held?

Game 3 will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Will the Knicks have different starters for Game 3?

The Knicks are considering major changes to their starting five, according to SNY's Ian Begley. As the starting lineup for New York has continued to struggle, Josh Hart could be replaced by Mitchell Robinson. It comes as the starters for the Knicks were outscored by 13 points in 17 minutes of court time together, in a game the team lost by five points.

Nothing had been confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, but it would be likely that the Pacers would make their own adjustments as well, in the event Hart is benched for Robinson.

Who is on the injury report for Game 3?

The Pacers' Isaiah Jackson is out with a torn right Achilles tendon. He has been out since Nov. 1, 2024.

No one on the Knicks is listed on the injury report.

When is Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals?

Game 4 will be held on Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

What is the remaining Eastern Conference finals schedule?

*If necessary