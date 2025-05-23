Knicks vs Pacers Game 2 tonight: Timing, channel, injury report, likely starters

The New York Knicks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night in a highly-anticipated matchup.

The Pacers visit the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series after shocking New York in overtime on Wednesday with a 138-135 overtime win. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 31 points. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 43.

The Knicks are 34-18 against conference opponents. New York is ninth in the NBA, averaging 115.8 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Pacers are 29-22 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference, scoring 117.4 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The teams go at it in the Knicks' first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, with the winner of their ninth playoff matchup headed to the NBA Finals.

The winner of the Eastern Conference finals will play the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What time do the Knicks play tonight?

Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers is set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Knicks game on tonight?

The Knicks vs. Pacers Eastern Conference finals will be available on TNT.

Where is Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals being held?

Game 2 will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Who are the projected starters for Game 2?

The projected starters, according to rotowire.com:

Pacers:

G - Tyrese Haliburton

G - Andrew Nembhard

F - Aaron Nesmith

F - Pascal Siakam

C - Myles Turner

Knicks:

G - Jalen Brunson

G - Josh Hart

F - Mikal Bridges

F - OG Anunoby

C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Who is on the injury report for Game 2?

According to nba.com, the Pacers' Isaiah Jackson is out with a torn right Achilles tendon. No one on the Knicks is listed on the injury report.

When is Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals?

Game 2 will be held on Friday, May 23.