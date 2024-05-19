New York Knicks

Hart, Anunoby listed as questionable to play for Knicks in Sunday's Game 7 vs. Pacers

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Michael Conroy and Frank Franklin II

Starting forwards Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are both listed as questionable to play for the New York Knicks on Sunday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks have been without Anunoby since he strained his left hamstring in Game 2. He scored a career playoff-high 28 points that night as New York took a 2-0 lead, but the Pacers have won three of the four games in his absence.

The Knicks are 26-5 with Anunoby in the lineup this season. He had been listed as out for each game since he was hurt.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Hart left Game 6 in the fourth quarter with an abdominal strain after he was clearly in discomfort multiple times during the game. He had played all 48 minutes three times in the postseason and was leading all players in minutes played.

The Knicks are already without All-Star forward Julius Randle and key reserves Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York KnicksNBANBA Playoffs
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us