Knicks home opener set for Oct. 25 against the Pacers: Report

The New York Knicks will have their 2024-25 home opener on Friday, Oct. 25 against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, according to a report from The Athletic.

A matchup against the Pacers would be a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, where Indiana beat New York in Game 7.

The Athletic previously reported the Knicks are expected to open the season on. Oct. 22 in Boston against the Celtics.

The NBA is expected to release its full schedule for the 2024-25 season at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

There's a great deal of excitement and expectations around the Knicks this season after acquiring Nets star Mikal Bridges and appointing Jalen Brunson as team captain after signing him to a new four-year deal.