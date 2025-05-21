New York Knicks

Knicks holding watch party at Radio City Music Hall for Eastern Conference finals Game 1 Wednesday

The team will not be holding a watch party outside Madison Square Garden like they did for the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Knicks will not be holding a watch party outside Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night, but fans will still have a place to watch the team take on the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks have organized a watch party at Radio City Music Hall for Game 1 on Wednesday night.

Tickets cost $10 for the watch party and are available through Ticketmaster here.

Fans are asked to arrive at least an hour early before the game's start time, which is set for 8 p.m.

No word on if there will be a similar watch party for Game 2 on Friday night -- a game that will also be played at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are also partnering for watch parties at venues across the city Wednesday, including Jake’s Dilemma, Brady’s Bar and Amity Hall Downtown.

Proceeds from the Radio City Music Hall event will go towards the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

