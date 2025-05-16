Knicks game tonight: What time is Game 6 vs Celtics and where can I watch?

The Knicks remain one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals, leading the Celtics 3-2 in the conference semis, which shifts back to Madison Square Garden for a pivotal game 6 on Friday night.

The Celtics will try to keep their hopes for a repeat championship alive after losing Jayson Tatum to a ruptured Achilles. The superstar had surgery on Tuesday, according to the team.

When is Game 6 between the Celtics and Knicks?

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semis between the Knicks and Celtics will take place Friday, May 16.

What time is Game 6?

Game 6 will be at 8 p.m. Eastern.

What channel will Game 5 be on?

Game 5 will air on ESPN.

How to watch Celtics Knicks on streaming?

You can watch Game 6 of the Celtics vs. Knicks streaming on Fubo.

Is Game 6 in Boston or New York?

The series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5.

Who is predicted to win? Game 6 odds

Odds via BetMGM as of Friday, May 16

Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-105), Celtics +2.5 (-115)

Total: Over 210.5 points (-105), Under 210.5 points (-115)

Moneyline: Knicks (-140), Celtics (+115)

When will the Eastern Conference Finals start?

The Eastern Conference finals will start on May 19 or 21.