Knicks Game 4 watch parties taking place across NYC: Locations, tickets, what to know

The New York Knicks will be hosting or partnering with a number of watch parties for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

The Knicks, who are down in the series 1-2, will look to tie it up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but there will be plenty of places in the five boroughs where fans can gather to cheer on the team.

The team will be hosting a watch party inside Madison Square Garden for the 8 p.m. game. Doors will open at 7 p.m. at Chase Square at 32nd Street and 7th Avenue. It is a ticketed event costing $10 benefitting the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Other watch events include a party at the World Trade Center Oculus in the north plaza. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

SummerStage in Central Park is holding a watch party, however is at pre-registration capacity. Gates open at 7 p.m. and fans must show their confirmation e-mail to get in. The best arrival location is from the 69th Street entrance on 5th Avenue.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A number of bars will host "Knicks Bar Takeovers" for Game 4 open to fans age 21+.

Madison Square Garden will not be hosting an outdoor game watch party.

Less than 24 hours after blowing a 16-point lead in the final 20 minutes Sunday night and allowing the New York Knicks to cut their series deficit to 2-1, the Pacers looked in search of solutions. Game 4 will be Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

An increasingly aggressive Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his team's 36 points in the fourth quarter and an increasingly shifty defense slowed down Indiana just enough to hold them to a playoff-low 42 points in the second half. Coach Rick Carlisle credited the Knicks' defense for making the right adjustments.

And just like that, New York managed to avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole that no team has recovered from and climb back into the series, giving themselves a chance at evening the series Tuesday.

Strangely, the road team has won each of the first games and the Knicks have won six of seven on the road this postseason, their only loss coming at Boston as last year's champions briefly delayed a second-round exit by winning Game 5.

“I think we have to continue to fly around (defensively),” Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson said Monday. “Obviously, we don't want to have breakdowns and when we do, we've got to continue to slide and help each other out, giving my team more opportunities to shoot the ball and score the ball instead of turning the ball over I think will be a big key for us.”

Coach Tom Thibodeau's chess moves could be crucial, too. After benching Josh Hart in favor of starting Mitchell Robinson in Game 3, Hart and Towns played key roles in the fourth-quarter rally as Brunson was stuck in foul trouble.

But Towns and Hart appeared to suffer knee injuries Sunday. Thibodeau remains hopeful both will be available — and play well — Tuesday night.

“I don't know if you're aware but our medical team has been voted the best in the league," Thibodeau said, drawing laughter. “They are tough-minded and I think at this time of year, the mental toughness is probably more important than the physical toughness and both of those guys are mentally tough.”