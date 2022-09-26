Khris Middleton Unlikely to Be Available for Bucks' Season Opener Vs. Sixers

Khris Middleton unlikely to be available for Bucks’ opener vs. Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Khris Middleton will return to the court in 2022-23, but he may miss the very start of the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star told reporters at the team’s media day on Sunday that he didn’t think he would be ready for the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 20. Middleton said he was hopeful that he could return shortly after the regular season begins.

Middleton got offseason surgery to repair a ligament in his left wrist. He said the injury occurred sometime after the All-Star break and that a cast kept him from basketball and other physical activities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Got my cast off almost two weeks now,” Middleton said, via The Athletic. “Just trying to move it, that’s it. Trying to get the range of motion, so hopefully that comes back in the next couple of weeks and then we go from there.”

Middleton injured his left knee in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in April. While there was hope he could potentially return from a sprained MCL, the Bucks’ quest to defend their 2021 NBA championship came to an end after the Boston Celtics beat them in a seven-game, second-round series. Surgery for the left wrist injury reportedly was done in early July.

Along with Middleton, the Bucks will also be without Joe Ingles when they open the season. The free agent addition has no timetable to return from a torn ACL he suffered in January with the Utah Jazz.

After the season opener in Philadelphia, the Bucks have a six-game homestand from Oct. 22 through Nov. 2.