Kevin Durant, Twitter roast Oklahoma during blowout loss to Texas

Texas handed Oklahoma a Red River rout on Saturday.

The Big 12 rivals met up for their annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and it was all Longhorns from the opening snap. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns in his return under center and led Texas to a dominant 49-0 win.

The result was historic on a number of levels for the Longhorns. It was their biggest ever win against Oklahoma, its most points in a game in series history and first shutout against its archrival since 1965.

Fans were impressed by Texas, but the larger reaction came at the expense of Oklahoma.

Kevin Durant, a former Longhorn basketball star, led the charge of people roasting the Sooners.

Ayo somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick….this ain’t it — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 8, 2022

QUINN TO JT FOR THE TD!



Texas up 28-0 and OU fans are in their feels. pic.twitter.com/gECxSAD9PZ — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) October 8, 2022

Oklahoma fans petitioning ABC to cut in to Texas game for any Aaron Judge at bats or for any reason actually — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 8, 2022

This is the worst game I've see Oklahoma play in at least seven days. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 8, 2022

Is Oklahoma good at football pic.twitter.com/jG4pRvmnud — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) October 8, 2022

When the game got out of hand early, people also called for Oklahoma to bring in its backup quarterback with a unique name:

Oklahoma, give the people what they want pic.twitter.com/jcC7aN0GkS — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 8, 2022

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Oklahoma must unleash the secret weapon pic.twitter.com/JaS3F1XjAq — MattBeGreat (@mattbegreatyt) October 8, 2022

the current state of oklahoma football pic.twitter.com/iTKufj8jSs — Spooka Donthičć (@landahoy14) October 8, 2022

Next up for Texas is a home matchup against Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 15. Oklahoma’s next game is the same day against No. 19 Kansas, but it will take more than a week before people forget what they saw against Texas.