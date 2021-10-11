John Cusack, Barstool employee have heated discussion at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the Chicago White Sox kept their season alive against the Houston Astros on Sunday, an unlikely argument took place outside Guaranteed Rate Field.

Actor John Cusack, who was born in Illinois, was confronted by Barstool Sports employee Dave Williams. Williams, who simply goes by "White Sox Dave," addressed Cusack about flipping allegiances from the Cubs to the White Sox depending on which team is playing better.

BREAKING: @barstoolwsd just confronted actor John Cusack to tell him he’s not allowed to cheer for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/IjTYv79Rxo — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 11, 2021

Cusack quickly put Dave in his place, saying he grew up going to both ballparks in Chicago. In the end, the two agreed to disagree.

Cusack has been seen wearing hats for both teams, and he's not afraid to admit it. Here's what he said about the matter back in 2017:

Yeahso what? I like both teams &made a white Sox movie 8 men out- I'm entitled:) https://t.co/kVDxAqFzDp — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 23, 2017

The White Sox will send Carlos Rodón to the mound in Game 4 on Monday as they look to force a decisive Game 5.