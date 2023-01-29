Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Arrives in Pink Outfit Ahead of Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game

For the second year in a row, a ticket to the Super Bowl at stake

By Marsha Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

Joe Brr takes center stage in another cold fit.

The Cincinatti Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, was caught arriving into Kansas City ahead of his team's AFC Championship title game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow was seen, looking extremely calm in a pink denim jacket and matching pants, and accompanied by a pink "sorry" bear t-shirt that is holding a red tag that reads "sorry in advance."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It's not entirely clear what the bear, or Burrow, is apologizing for. But if it has anything to do with the Bengals' upcoming contest with the Chiefs, then Kansas City may be in some trouble. The "Sorry" t-shirt is currently being sold on the "Sorry in Advance" website for $58.

It isn't the first time that the 26-year-old signal caller has been seen in a snazzy ensemble.

Sports

NFL 3 hours ago

Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt

NFL playoffs 3 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Appears to Drop Key One-Handed Catch in 49ers-Eagles

Burrow is known to be decked out in the finest pregame fits.

Now, he will look to take down Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday in the fourth installation of the Mahomes-Burrow duel. All three previous have been won by the Bengals.

But for the second year in a row, a ticket to the Super Bowl at stake. 

This article tagged under:

Joe BurrowKansas City ChiefsCincinnati Bengals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us