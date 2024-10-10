Jets demote Nathaniel Hackett, tap Todd Downing as offensive play-caller

Nathaniel Hackett is out as the New York Jets' play-caller on offense.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday he is replacing Hackett with Todd Downing, who has been the Jets' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hackett will remain the offensive coordinator in title.

“After a lot of time to think about it, and did not make this decision easily, by any means, I'm going to make Todd Downing the play caller for the New York Jets moving forward,” Ulbrich said. "This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. Not saying it's a better or worse take on things, by any means.

“But it's just a different take on things. A fresh approach.”

Ulbrich took over as coach Tuesday after owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh with the team off to a 2-3 start and on a two-game losing streak. New York hosts Buffalo on Monday night.

The Jets' offense with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback has been inconsistent this season and not performed well in the team's last two games, in particular. Hackett's performance has been criticized by many fans and media, who thought the Jets needed a change in approach.

Ulbrich, who said he'll retain his duties as defensive coordinator while also serving as interim coach, agreed with trying something different.

“Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game,” Ulbrich said.

Ulbrich said Rodgers, who is close to Hackett from their time together in Green Bay, “understood” the decision and supported it.