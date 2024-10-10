New York Jets

Jets demote Nathaniel Hackett, tap Todd Downing as offensive play-caller

The Jets fired Robert Saleh as head coach earlier this week and replaced him with Jeff Ulbrich, who was serving as defensive coordinator

By Dennis Waszak Jr.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nathaniel Hackett is out as the New York Jets' play-caller on offense.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday he is replacing Hackett with Todd Downing, who has been the Jets' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hackett will remain the offensive coordinator in title.

“After a lot of time to think about it, and did not make this decision easily, by any means, I'm going to make Todd Downing the play caller for the New York Jets moving forward,” Ulbrich said. "This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. Not saying it's a better or worse take on things, by any means.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

“But it's just a different take on things. A fresh approach.”

Ulbrich took over as coach Tuesday after owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh with the team off to a 2-3 start and on a two-game losing streak. New York hosts Buffalo on Monday night.

The Jets' offense with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback has been inconsistent this season and not performed well in the team's last two games, in particular. Hackett's performance has been criticized by many fans and media, who thought the Jets needed a change in approach.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Ulbrich, who said he'll retain his duties as defensive coordinator while also serving as interim coach, agreed with trying something different.

Local

NBC CT Responds Oct 8

Fans of ‘Little House on Prairie' detail ‘disastrous' 50th anniversary event in CT

Extreme Weather 3 hours ago

Severe geomagnetic storm could impact NYC today: What to know

“Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game,” Ulbrich said.

Ulbrich said Rodgers, who is close to Hackett from their time together in Green Bay, “understood” the decision and supported it.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York Jets
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us