New York Jets

New York Jets 2025 season schedule: What to know

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!

New York Jets fans only need to wait a few more hours to know when their team plays during the 2025 season.

While we have known who the Jets would be facing since the end of last season, it wasn't until the first night of the NFL Draft last month that an announcement was made pertaining to team schedules: the 2025 is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here are the Jets' home and away games and who they will be facing.

Be sure to check back at 8 p.m. for the dates and times for each one.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
2025 JETS SCHEDULE

Home

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Denver Broncos
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers

Away

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New England Patriots
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New Orleans Saints

Tickets will be made available after the complete schedule is revealed.

This article tagged under:

New York JetsNFLlocal
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us