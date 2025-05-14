New York Jets 2025 season schedule: What to know

J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!

New York Jets fans only need to wait a few more hours to know when their team plays during the 2025 season.

While we have known who the Jets would be facing since the end of last season, it wasn't until the first night of the NFL Draft last month that an announcement was made pertaining to team schedules: the 2025 is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are the Jets' home and away games and who they will be facing.

Be sure to check back at 8 p.m. for the dates and times for each one.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

2025 JETS SCHEDULE

Home

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Tickets will be made available after the complete schedule is revealed.