New York Jets 2025 season schedule: What to know

J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!
New York Jets fans only need to wait a few more hours to know when their team plays during the 2025 season.
While we have known who the Jets would be facing since the end of last season, it wasn't until the first night of the NFL Draft last month that an announcement was made pertaining to team schedules: the 2025 is set to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Here are the Jets' home and away games and who they will be facing.
Be sure to check back at 8 p.m. for the dates and times for each one.
2025 JETS SCHEDULE
Home
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
Away
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New Orleans Saints
Tickets will be made available after the complete schedule is revealed.