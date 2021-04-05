Jets Trade QB Sam Darnold to Carolina Panthers for Draft Picks

The New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for three draft picks, the team announced Monday.

In exchange for Darnold, the Jets will get Carolina's 6th-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, plus 2nd-round and 4th-round picks in the 2022 draft, the team said. The trade will be completed pending a physical.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets. He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet," said Jets GM Joe Douglas. "While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career."

Darnold was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, behind Baker Mayfield for the Browns and Saquon Barkley for the Giants. He was the Week 1 starter for the Jets on Monday Night Football, becoming the youngest opening-day starting quarterback since the AFL–NFL merger, and his first pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by the Lions. He finished that season with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Darnold saw more success in his sophomore campaign, with 19 touchdowns to 13 interceptions en route to a 7-6 record as a starter that season. His performance combined with the team's 6-2 record in the second half of the season inspired many to have high hopes for the 2020 season, but the team struggled mightily, losing their first 13 games.

Darnold did lead the team to their only two wins of the season, but also had his worst statistical season of his still-young career, with more INTs' (11) than TDs (9) and a QBR of 40.1, the lowest of his three seasons with the Jets.

Those ultimately meaningless wins may have cost the team a shot at the top overall pick. Instead, the team has the second pick in the upcoming 2021 draft, and appears that the team is looking to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson in that slot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.