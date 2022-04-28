Jets Take CB Ahmad Gardner 4th Overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Jets are adding some Big Apple Sauce to their defense.

The Jets used their first pick in Thursday night's 2022 NFL Draft to boost their defense, taking cornerback Ahmad Gardner with the fourth overall pick.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound shutdown cornerback didn't allow a touchdown reception in his three-year college career. He'll join free agent signing D.J. Reed to give coach Robert Saleh a new-look secondary — with both considered No. 1-type cornerbacks.

The 2021 consensus All-American helped lead the Cincinnati Bearcats to one of their best seasons in its history. He was also made the all-American Athletic Conference team three times.

Gardner, nicknamed “Sauce," had been rising on team's draft boards and projects as a top cornerback. He is the highest drafted player ever from Cincinnati and the first cornerback taken in the first round by the Jets since Dee Milliner in 2013.

“I know I am the best cornerback in this draft,” Gardner said Wednesday, a massive necklace spelling out his nickname wrapped around his neck. “I feel like I can dominate whoever is in front of me.”

Gardner, wearing a diamond-encrusted “SAUCE” medallion and an equally gaudy sauce bottle on a chain around his neck at the draft site in Las Vegas, oozes confidence on and off the field. New York can only hope he can be as dominant a defender as their previous homegrown shutdown cornerback: Darrelle Revis, who went 14th overall in 2007.

The Jets also had the 10th overall pick, and used that to select wide receiver Garrett Wilson from Ohio State.

It was the first time in franchise history they had two selections in the top 10. New York also has four picks in the first 38 selections, so it will be a busy first two nights of the draft for a franchise looking to end the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 11 seasons.

This is considered a crucial draft for general manager Joe Douglas, who is overseeing his third full offseason after being hired in June 2019 to replace the fired Mike Maccagnan. The Jets have won only six games the past two seasons, but showed some positive signs last season under first-year head coach Saleh and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The focus this offseason has been on the progress of Wilson, who capped a down-and-up year by not throwing an interception in his final five games. Surrounding last year's No. 2 overall pick with playmakers has been a priority for Douglas and the Jets, who signed tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, and guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency.

But first, the Jets addressed their defense, which struggled mightily last season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's unit ranked last or close to the bottom of the league in several statistical categories. Edge rusher and cornerback were considered priorities for New York in the draft, and Gardner addresses that need in a major way.