Jets quarterback Zach Wilson leaves game vs. Dolphins with a concussion

By The Associated Press

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter because of a concussion.

Wilson was originally said to have a head injury, but the team later announced that he has a concussion.

Wilson was 4 for 11 with just 26 yards through one half of a game that was 27-0 in favor of the Dolphins when he was ruled out. It was unclear on what play Wilson was injured, but he spent most of the afternoon under immense pressure from Miami's defense, which sacked him four times, one of which resulted in a fumble that led to the Dolphins' first score.

Trevor Siemian replaced Wilson on the Jets' final series of the first half, and CBS originally reported that Wilson went into the locker room early to get hydrated.

The third-year quarterback did not return to the field as the second half started and was ruled out shortly after.

