New York Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey says team never gave QB Aaron Rodgers ultimatum for his return

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey says the team never gave Aaron Rodgers an ultimatum or rules for him to return.

Mougey said Tuesday at the NFL combine he and coach Aaron Glenn simply decided it was in the team's best interest to move on with a different starting quarterback.

“A lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers as a player and a person, first-ballot Hall of Famer, wish him nothing but the best,” Mougey said. “But that was a decision we made and look forward to kind of moving past that and into this next process here with free agency and the draft.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

New York Jets Feb 13

‘Moving in a different direction': Jets officially break up with Aaron Rodgers

NFL Feb 13

Jets releasing Aaron Rodgers: Here are 5 teams that could sign the former MVP

The Jets announced nearly two weeks ago that they told the 41-year-old Rodgers they were moving on from him. The four-time MVP, who’s the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year left on his contract, worth a non-guaranteed $37.5 million.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Jets acquired Rodgers from Green Bay in April 2023, hoping he would help the franchise end a Super Bowl drought that dates to the glory days of Joe Namath and the 1968 season. Rodgers’ first season in New York ended just four snaps into his debut because of a torn left Achilles tendon that sank the Jets’ Super Bowl hopes. Rodgers started every game this past season, but he and the offense struggled with consistency and results and the Jets finished 5-12.

Mougey, meanwhile, had little to say about wide receiver Davante Adams' future with the Jets. He’s scheduled to make $35.64 million in each of the next two years, so the team could ask him to redo his deal or he could be released in the next few months. Adams also said after the season that Rodgers’ future could play a factor in his decision.

“He's on the team now,” Mougey said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York JetsNFLSports
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us