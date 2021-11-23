Jets' Wilson to Return Vs. Texans; White, Flacco Placed on COVID-19 List

Zach Wilson’s return appears to be coming at a necessary time for the New York Jets.

The rookie QB reportedly will be back on the field for the Jets’ Week 12 contest against the Houston Texans. He missed the last four games with a sprained knee.

Mike White and Joe Flacco split the four starts for the Jets in Wilson’s absence. White led New York to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween before exiting a Nov. 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts and throwing four interceptions against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 14. Flacco got the nod on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and threw two touchdowns as the Jets went on to lose 21-17.

White and Flacco were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Both players will miss the Jets’ Week 12 game in Houston.

Jets’ QB scorecard:



🏈Zach Wilson cleared to return from his knee injury and start Sunday vs Houston.

🏈Mike White tested positive for COVID.

🏈Joe Flacco deemed a close contact.

🏈Josh Johnson poised to be promoted off practice squad to back up Wilson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021

The decision to clear Wilson was unrelated to White and Flacco winding up on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

BREAKING



Mike White & Joe Flacco are both OUT for Sunday’s game against the #Texans. Close contact COVID.



This did not impact #Jets decision to start Zach Wilson* at all. He was fully cleared. Was starting no matter what. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2021

The Jets are 1-5 in Wilson’s starts so far this season as the No. 2 overall pick has thrown four touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Now, it will be up to Wilson to get the Jets their third win of the season when they take the field at NRG Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.