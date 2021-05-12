Jets to Face Off Against Sam Darnold, Panthers in Week 1

The people who do the NFL schedules have a sense of humor.

The New York Jets, fresh off trading quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, will open the 2021 seeason on the road at ... Carolina, the team said Wednesday.

"This should be fun," the Jets tweeted.

It's likely to be the NFL debut for Darnold's replacement, former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who the Jets drafted last month with the No. 2 pick. (Darnold was the No. 3 pick in 2018.)

The Sept. 12 game will also be the head-coaching debut for new Jets leader Robert Saleh.

The rest of the team's schedule will be released Wednesday night.