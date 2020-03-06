New York Jets

Jets’ Quinnen Williams Arrested at LaGuardia Airport for Gun Possession: Port Authority Police

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 03: Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets arrives prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been arrested after he allegedly brought his gun to the airport.

Port Authority police say the 22-year-old was about to board his flight at LaGuardia Airport Thursday night when he was taken into custody for criminal possession of a weapon.

The Alabama native has the state's legal permit for the Glock 19 pistol, according to police, but New York state only allows concealed carry with a New York Pistol License.

Local

New York City 9 hours ago

Gun Found in MCC Inmate’s Cell After Eight Days of Lockdown: Official

Coronavirus 11 hours ago

Folks, You Can’t Use Tito’s Vodka to Make Hand Sanitizer

And while it's not necessarily illegal to travel with firearm, there are strict TSA rules that have to be followed.

People are only allowed to carry unloaded guns (packed in a hard case, locked and kept separate from ammunition) in their checked baggage, according to the TSA.

It wasn't immediately clear where Williams had his pistol.

No other information was immediately available.

Number of Guns Brought to New York City Area Airports Up in 2019: TSA
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York JetsQuinnen Williams
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us