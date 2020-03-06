Jets’ Quinnen Williams Arrested at LaGuardia Airport for Gun Possession: Port Authority Police

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been arrested after he allegedly brought his gun to the airport.

Port Authority police say the 22-year-old was about to board his flight at LaGuardia Airport Thursday night when he was taken into custody for criminal possession of a weapon.

The Alabama native has the state's legal permit for the Glock 19 pistol, according to police, but New York state only allows concealed carry with a New York Pistol License.

And while it's not necessarily illegal to travel with firearm, there are strict TSA rules that have to be followed.

People are only allowed to carry unloaded guns (packed in a hard case, locked and kept separate from ammunition) in their checked baggage, according to the TSA.

It wasn't immediately clear where Williams had his pistol.

No other information was immediately available.