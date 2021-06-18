Jets, Giants to Play at Full Capacity at MetLife Stadium This Upcoming NFL Season

What to Know MetLife Stadium will operate at full capacity for the Jets and Giants this season.

The teams announced Thursday the current New Jersey policies on businesses and gatherings will allow fans to attend without requiring face coverings, provided they have proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test.

Fans were not permitted to attend games at the Meadowlands in New Jersey last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teams announced Thursday the current New Jersey policies on businesses and gatherings will allow fans to attend without requiring face coverings, provided they have proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID test. In addition, to reduce touchpoints, the roughly 80,000-seat stadium will operate cash free at all concession stands and retail operations. Reverse ATM machines will be available to convert cash to debit cards. Tailgating will also be permitted.

Many NFL stadium have announced plans to have fans at full capacity when the regular season gets underway in September.

The news came the same day that Gov. Phil Murphy announced that 70% of New Jerseyans were fully vaccinated.

Murphy had set a deadline to fully inoculate 4.7 million adult residents with the COVID-19 vaccine by June 30, and, like his colleague across the river, it appears he has achieved that benchmark earlier than expected.

The Democrat said 4,649,450 New Jerseyans were fully vaccinated as of Thursday. though the latest CDC data shows the state has well surpassed his end-of-the-month goal by nearly 70,000, meaning 70% of the state's adult population is now protected against the virus that has killed over 26,000 people who call New Jersey home.