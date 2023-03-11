Team Italy Has Espresso Machine in Dugout at World Baseball Classic

World Baseball Classic

There will be no yawning in Team Italy's dugout at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

A Nespresso machine was spotted in the Italians' dugout during Friday's WBC game against Chinese Taipei.

The coffee might have played a part in fueling Team Italy to a 7-5 lead through five innings at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan. But Italy collapsed late as Chinese Taipei scored six unanswered runs for an 11-7 victory.

When asked why his team's dugout features a Nespresso machine, manager Mike Piazza told reporters "coffee is like water in Italy." The Baseball Hall of Famer added that he would also have a barista in there if he could.

After dropping to 1-1 in pool play, we'll see if the espresso can give Piazza's club the extra boost to get back into the win column against Panama.

