Iowa Escapes South Dakota State Thanks to Two Safeties

Iowa took the phrase “safety first” to a new level on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes hosted South Dakota State to open the season and came away with a 7-3 win. While that is a relatively common football score, the way both teams arrived at that final was anything but ordinary.

The first half featured more punts (10) than points (6), as each team kicked a field goal to get on the board.

First half recap between Iowa and South Dakota State 😅 pic.twitter.com/Qf344YBsVC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

The second half was somehow stranger with the Hawkeyes out-scoring the Jackrabbits 4-0 behind two safeties.

Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell got the first one with a run stuff at the goal line in the third quarter:

SAFETY! 🙌@HawkeyeFootball now leads 5-3 thanks to Jack Campbell 👏 pic.twitter.com/ETzNLhx9fO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

Senior defensive end Joe Evans doubled the Hawkeyes’ lead late in the fourth quarter, turning the score from 5-3 to its 7-3 final with a second safety.

SECOND SAFTEY OF THE DAY FOR IOWA! @HawkeyeFootball leads 7-3! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XvfqQAohHl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

In all, the two offenses combined for 288 total yards. By comparison, Iowa’s Tory Taylor and South Dakota State’s Hunter Dustman each surpassed 450 yards on punts.

Next up for Iowa is an intrastate matchup against Iowa State. While its defense started the season with a bang, it’s safe to say the team will need more from its offense moving forward.