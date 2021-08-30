Howie Rose to Have Surgery; Will Miss Rest of Mets' Season

The New York Mets will be without one of their most legendary members for the rest of the season.

Howie Rose will miss the remainder of the Mets' broadcasts due to surgery that he will receive this week for an undisclosed illness.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, will be his last day in the booth until the spring, he announced via Twitter.

Some of you may know that I’ve been dealing with a personal medical issue this season. In light of this I will require surgery later this week, so following Wednesday’s game I will have to put this season in the books. Looking forward to starting a new chapter next spring. ❤️ — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) August 30, 2021

Rose, who turned 67 in February, has been in and out of the booth as he dealt with medical issues. He took a brief medical absence earlier in the 2021 season.

The Queens native has been calling Mets games on the TV and radio since 1996. After taking over from Bob Murphy in 2004, he began calling games and has been the Mets' lead voice ever since. He instantly became a fan favorite as his famous "put it in the books!" call when the Mets won the game became a team staple.

The Mets organizations shared well wishes to Rose through their twitter account.

According to MLB.com, Rose’s play-by-play partner, Wayne Randazzo, will take the lead in calling Mets games on the radio in Rose’s absence.

The station will pair Randazzo with multiple analysts throughout the rest of the season.