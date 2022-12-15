How UConn Fans Can Watch, Stream Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is back.

The University of Connecticut Huskies and the Marshall University Thundering Herd will meet at Brooks Stadium in South Carolina to see who will be the champion of the third edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

These two teams have a history that dates back to 2015.

The two teams last met in the 2015 St Petersburg Bowl, which Marshall won 16-10. UConn has not been selected for any college bowl games since that loss. Marshall's last bowl appearance was in the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, where the team prevailed over the University of South Florida with a 38-20 victory.

But now, the stage is set for a rematch.

So, will the Huskies be avenged and come out with a win, or will the Thundering Herd deliver another Bowl win against Connecticut? Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Bowl clash:

When is the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

The UConn Huskies and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, Dec. 19.

What time is the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

The bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC.

How to watch the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

How to stream the Myrtle Beach Bowl live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: Watch ESPN, Sling TV

Mobile app: ESPN mobile app

Are the Huskies favorites against Marshall?

The Thundering Herd are currently 10-point favorites over the Huskies, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Connecticut +10, Marshall -10

Moneyline: Connecticut +310, Marshall -406

Over/under: 41

